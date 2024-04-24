Inmate ‘Dream Team’ steals, drinks hand sanitizer, Coweta Co. deputies say

Two women will remain behind bars after Coweta deputies say they consumed hand sanitizer.

On Thursday, just before 4 p.m., Lisa Dover began distracting an officer so that she and Angela Ragsdale could steal a bottle of hand sanitizer off an officer’s desk in the medical dorm.

Officials said Ragsdale began talking to the officer on his left side and Dover approached from his right side. Dover then reportedly swiped the bottle off the officer`s desk and stuck it in her pants.

According to Coweta County deputies, the duo began pouring the hand sanitizer into their jail-issued cups and adding water to it to thin it out.

The sanitizer contained an alcohol content of 62.5%. The report states both inmates talk about how they are feeling the effects of drinking the alcohol.

The following day, around the afternoon, the two inmates allegedly planned to steal another bottle of hand sanitizer from the officer’s desk.

Authorities said Ragsdale acted as a lookout and distracted the jail officer while Dover walked up to the desk and stole the bottle and placed it in her pants.

The CCSO said the inmates went back to their cell, high-fived each other and said, “We are the ‘dream team,’” while Ragsdale danced in the cell.

When officers went to the front desk, they learned that a bottle of hand sanitizer was missing. One of the officers received an empty bottle of hand sanitizer from Dover who reportedly told the officer she pulled it out of her jumpsuit.

Dover was charged with two counts of theft by taking and items prohibited for possession by inmates for converting the hand sanitizer to an alcoholic beverage and consuming it.

Ragsdale with two counts of party to the crime of theft by taking and items prohibited for possession by inmates for converting the hand sanitizer to an alcoholic beverage and consuming it.

Deputies said the hand sanitizer cost $13.88. They both remain behind bars at the Coweta County Jail.

