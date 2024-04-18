Inmate dies after being found unconscious in his Cache County Jail cell, reason unknown

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An inmate died at the Cache County Jail Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his cell by deputies.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m., when deputies found the man unconscious and not breathing in his cell.

Deputies, along with medical staff, started life-saving procedures until Logan paramedics responded and continued CPR.

Unfortunately, they were unable to resuscitate the inmate and he was pronounced dead, CCSO said.

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen reportedly contacted the Cache County Attorney’s Office and initiated the Northern Utah Critical Incident Investigative Team protocol, which requires an outside agency to investigate this incident.

Per Cache County Sheriff’s Office policy, CCSO investigators will also conduct an onsite Internal Investigation into the incident.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the deceased pending family notification.

There is no further information available at this time.

