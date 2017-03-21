This Is The Ingenious Chicken Tender Hack You've Never Thought Of Before

From Delish

We're all about finding creative ways to step up chicken nuggets and tenders. They're a universal crowd-pleaser, whether you're rolling with 6-year-olds or 96-year-olds. But there's one hack even we haven't thought of, and it's blowing our minds.

Chicken already proved it could hang with waffles and syrup, so we're kind of surprised (and maybe even a little embarrassed) that it's taken us this long to think of bringing pancakes into the mix. Move out the way, bacon - pancake batter chicken bites are happening. Stephanie from The Cozy Cook came up with the idea to dunk chicken in pancake batter, deep-fry it (either in a deep-fryer, or in a deep skillet full of oil on the stovetop), and then dip it in syrup. Talk about flavorful breading. McDonald's chicken nuggets have nothing on this.

These pancake-flavored tenders are the ideal brunch, game-day food, or honestly, just an any time snack. This is taking fried chicken to a whole new level.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of The Cozy Cook More

While Stephanie used bite-sized pieces of chicken breasts, you could also sub in chicken tenders. We wish we'd thought of this first, but chicken and pancakes exists in the world and that's the only thing that matters.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of The Cozy Cook More

To get the full recipe, visit The Cozy Cook.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

You Might Also Like