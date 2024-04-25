Influencer Logan Paul faces lawsuit over Louisville-based Prime Hydration energy drinks

Prime Hydration, founded by Logan Paul and KSI and owned by Louisville-based Congo Brands has come under fire in a class action lawsuit about its ingredients.

The lawsuit, filed April 8 against Prime Hyrdation LLC in the Southern District of New York, alleges the company's 12-ounce energy drinks, which are advertised as containing 200 milligrams of caffeine, actually have between 215-225 milligrams of caffeine, USA Today previously reported.

This lawsuit isn't the only one the Youtuber and social media star is facing. Prime is also battling a suit from 2023 that claims the drinks contain PFAS, better known as "forever chemicals."

Here's what we know about the Louisville-based company's legal woes.

What is the caffeine lawsuit?

The caffeine class action lawsuit, filed by New Yorker Lara Vera, seeks $5 million on the basis of "misleading and deceptive practices."

In the suit, Vera alleges had she known the caffeine content of the drinks, namely the Blue Raspberry product that she purchased several times in August 2022, she would have never bought the drinks, according to USA Today reporting.

Prime Hydration and Congo Brands did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit from the Courier Journal. Claims made in a lawsuit only represent one side of the case.

Previously, Prime has faced other criticism regarding its caffeine levels, with Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., calling last year on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate high caffeine levels in the energy drinks.

Schumer alleged in a letter to the FDA that vague marketing targeting young people influenced parents to buy a “cauldron of caffeine" for their kids, USA Today reported.

What is the PFAS lawsuit?

A 2023 class action lawsuit against Prime Hydration is focused on PFAS — chemicals that may be present in the beverages.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS are "widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time." Scientific studies have found these "forever chemicals" may be linked to potentially harmful health impacts in humans and animals.

The suit alleges the grape flavored Prime Hydration drink turned up the presence of PFAS during an independent third-party testing.

The suit, filed by California resident Elizabeth Castillo, is seeking $5 million, claiming the product was not accurately marketed and if she knew of the PFAS levels she would not have purchased the drinks.

In response to a request from the Courier Journal asking for comment on the PFAS lawsuit, Congo Brands and Prime Hydration shared a TikTok video from Logan Paul.

In the three-minute TikTok, Paul said, "First off, anyone can sue anyone at any time that does not make the lawsuit true."

Paul goes on in the video, stating Prime follows all EPA and FDA rules. He notes the lawsuit is misleading because PFAS is found in plastics, such as the bottle the drinks are in, and not the actual liquid beverage. Regardless, Paul claims the drink he co-founded is within government regulated limits.

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan Paul, a 29-year-old Youtuber, influencer and social media guru, is well known for his love of boxing and wrestling, among other ventures.

According to Paul's Instagram, he is an "artist — boxer — wrestler," the founder of Prime Hydration and the host of "IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul," a podcast.

Paul has fought against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and participated in WWE WrestleMania 37 in a match against Kevin Owens, according to his WWE bio.

What is Congo Brands?

Congo LLC, an employee service company that works with drink brands including Prime Hydration, Alani Nu and 3D Energy, is headquartered in Louisville.

Last May, the company expanded its Louisville presence, the Courier Journal previously reported. The company moved to a 110,000-square-foot space at 13551 Triton Park Blvd.

At that time, the company said it was undertaking an $8.25 million project that will expand its Louisville headquarters and create 500 “high wage” jobs over 10 years.

Congo Brands entered a 10-year incentive agreement with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority under the Kentucky Business Investment Program — a program intended to encourage business growth in the commonwealth. According to a press release last May from the governor’s office, “the performance-based agreement can provide up to $7.5 million in tax incentives.”

To earn these incentives, Congo Brands has to create and maintain 500 jobs across 10 years and pay an average hourly wage of $49.80 including benefits for these jobs.

USA Today Reporter Jonathan Limehouse contributed to this report. Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

