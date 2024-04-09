Infant death on 405 Fwy tied to 2 other deadly scenes in Southern California

Investigators believe that three deadly scenes, a homicide in Woodland Hills, a crash on the 405 Freeway that left an infant dead and a young girl hospitalized and a fatal crash in Redondo Beach are possibly connected, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “person down” at the Montecito Apartments at 6203 Variel Ave. at about 7:30 a.m.

The victim was found inside a garage where crime scene tape surrounded a dark-colored sedan.

A witness told an RMG News photojournalist that the suspect, or suspects, rammed through a garage door to get away.

Detectives later learned of a fatal crash on the 405 freeway near Sepulveda Boulevard and the Howard Hughes Parkway exit at around 4:30 a.m. in Culver City.

At a press conference, officials said they found two girls at the scene: an infant believed to be 5 or 6 months old in the roadway and a girl between 7 and 9 years old on the right shoulder.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other girl was hospitalized with minor injuries.

“At the moment, it’s unknown how those minors arrived onto the freeway,” said CHP Officer Diaz. “This is where we’re requesting the public’s assistance.”

Witnesses reported that a black sedan was seen at the site around the time of the crash.

Authorities shut down multiple lanes of the 405 Freeway after a deadly crash in Culver City, CA on April 8, 2024. (Sky5)

Authorities shut down multiple lanes of the 405 Freeway after a deadly crash in Culver City, CA on April 8, 2024. (Sky5)

A battered parking garage gate at the Montecito Apartments in Woodland Hills, Calif. on April 8, 2024. (RMG News)

Crime scene tape surrounding vehicle in Montecito Apartments garage in Woodland Hills, Calif. on April 8, 2024. (RMG News)

LAPD officers at the scene of a homicide at the Montecito Apartments garage in Woodland Hills, Calif. on April 8, 2024. (KTLA)

A crash in Redondo Beach claimed the life of a female driver on April 8, 2024. (SBR)

A crash in Redondo Beach claimed the life of a female driver on April 8, 2024. (SBR)

A crash in Redondo Beach claimed the life of a female driver on April 8, 2024. (SBR)

“At this time, Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are working with the California Highway Patrol on the incident involving the two children and believe it is connected to the Topanga homicide scene,” police said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Authorities added that they are collaborating with the Redondo Beach Police Department to determine if a fatal crash at around 5 a.m. is also connected to the homicide in Woodland Hills.

In that incident, the driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway near the intersection of Vincent Street lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, according to a news release from RBPD.

Medical personnel with the Redondo Beach Police Department responded to the crash and located an unresponsive female driver, who was later declared dead at the scene.

Both directions of PCH, between Diamond and Emerald streets, were closed while authorities investigated the cause of the accident. All lanes were reopened at around 4 p.m., according to a RBPD post to X.

“At this time, this is the only information being released,” LAPD said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.

