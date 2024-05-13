Indictment alleges conspiracy to embezzle federal funds from Tuskegee University

Ten people, including then-employees at Tuskegee University, have been indicted on federal theft charges for allegedly embezzling money from federally funded programs at the university.

U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced the indictments Monday morning.

Those named in the indictment are: Wanda Tyner Hairston, 51, of Auburn; Lora Regina Baker, 52, of Montgomery; Keyonn Dalarrion Cannon, 26, of Tuskegee; Lanequia Shanice Cooper, 29, of Auburn; Ledaryl Tremayne Johnson, 27, of Tuskegee; Jeanette Moss-Smith, 50, of Auburn; Cassandra Harris Parker, 61, of Tuskegee, Phyllis Vanessa Tyner, 57, of Auburn; Morris Gene Welch, of Auburn; and Abraham Torbert Wright Jr., 23, of Tuskegee.

All 10 are charged with conspiracy to commit federal program theft, said Doug Howard, spokesman for the U.S attorney’s office for the Middle District of Alabama

Officials with Tuskegee University were not immediately available for comment, about the allegations or the current employment status of those university employees who have been indicted.

According to the indictment, Cassandra Harris Parker, Lora Regina Baker, Jeanette Moss-Smith, and Wanda Tyner Hairston were Tuskegee University employees during the timeframe of the alleged conspiracy, which began at an unknown date and continued to 2020.

As purchasing manager, Parker allegedly created purchase orders indicating money was owed to co-conspirators so that checks would be issued to them. Baker worked in the accounts payable department and allegedly entered the check requests into the university’s accounting system, causing the checks to be issued. Moss-Smith allegedly signed the check request forms and Hairston allegedly assigned grant codes to the forms confirming sufficient funds existed to cover the checks.

Once issued, Parker allegedly delivered the checks to the co-conspirators. The indictment alleges that Cannon, Cooper, Johnson, Tyner, Welch, and Wright Jr., each cashed checks provided to them as part of the scheme. The indictment further alleges that the 10 named people conspired to steal federal program funds through the wrongful issuance of these checks. In addition to the conspiracy charges, Parker, Baker, Moss-Smith, and Hairston are also charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The release from the U.S. attorneys office did not mention an amount involved in the alleged thefts.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, Howard said.

The conspiracy to commit federal program theft charge carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison. In addition, Parker, Baker, Moss-Smith, and Hairston, face sentences of up to 10 years for the charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Trials for each defendant are currently scheduled for Aug. 12.

“The United States Attorney’s Office considers the theft of federal dollars to be a serious crime,” said U.S. Attorney Ross. “My office will continue to prosecute those who exploit federal programs and who exploit the institutions, like Tuskegee University, entrusted with using federal program funds for their intended purposes.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated this case, which Assistant United States Attorney Christopher P. Moore is prosecuting.

“This constitutes a flagrant misuse of federal grant funds for personal use,” said special agent in charge Tamala Miles with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “We remain committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners to uphold the integrity of HHS programs.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Indictment alleges conspiracy to embezzle from Tuskegee University