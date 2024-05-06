Alabama Cicada-geddon: Trillions of insects to emerge during rare dual-brood event

Trillions of insects are emerging from the ground to make racket, buzz around and breed. It’s not a bad dream. Or a bad Hollywood script.

They are cicadas, and their song — that deep, raspy hum coming from the trees — is well-known in the South. The bugs emerge about late April the ground warms up, and they hang around through late September.

Alabama has annual cicadas, but this year the locals will have help from a few billion − yes that’s billion with a B − of their friends.

A rare dual brood emergence of cicadas is happening this spring, and it will not happen for another 221 years, or 2245, according to entomologists with the United States Department of Agriculture. These insects can create sounds that often hit 90-100 decibels, which is louder than a hair dryer.

This year’s dual event will feature Brood 13, which emerges every 17 years and includes sections of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. They are expected to emerge mid-May through June.

Brood 19, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, will emerge through the second week of May.

The last time the broods synched up was 1803. For those keeping historical score at home, Thomas Jefferson was president.

So, it is an historical and entomological event.

“Anything that makes people interested in insects for reasons other than trying to kill them is always a plus,” said Molly Keck, an entomologist at Texas A&M University. “If it helps people learn a little more about cicadas, then that’s a good thing.”

While they are mainly harmless, Keck said periodical cicadas have sometimes been known to break tree branches by landing on them in large numbers. In addition, she said people in affected areas should get ready for a noisy few weeks as male cicadas emit their racous thrumming to attract mates. Residents should also be prepared to remove piles of dead cicadas from around their property, as they can begin to stink when left unattended.

And while the numbers may be daunting, there’s no need to freak out. Cicadas don’t sting or bite, they feed on plant fluid, and they aren’t venomous. Most people are familiar with their empty shells hanging from trees or wooden structures, evidence that the nymphs have grown into the flying insects and have taken to the branches.

Mack Jones, of Autauga County, has a practical use for the insects.

"They make good bait," the retired engineer said. He spends a lot of his free time fishing on local rivers, lakes and farm ponds. "I use catawba worms, willow grubs and cicadas when they are available. It's natural bait. The big bass love 'em."

The sound of cicadas can be pleasant to some or irritating to others, a soundtrack of summer in the South.

There are 190 species of cicadas in the United States, and more than 3,390 species found worldwide with more species found each year, according to cicadamania.com.

It’s the males making all the strumming, thrumming and drumming. They vibrate an organ known as the tymbal, which is located behind their heads. All the ruckus is to attract a mate.

Figures.

While cicadas do not pose a threat to humans or pets, newly planted trees or shrubs may experience some impact. Because these insects spend most of their life living underground, they are feeding on tree roots. After mating, the females lay their eggs in the new growth of woody plants and prefer branches the width of a pencil.

Humans witness just a small part of the cicada’s overall life, Keck explained, noting that most of the insect’s growth and development happens underground.

“They only have three stages to their life cycle: an egg, which turns into a nymph and then an adult,” Keck said. “Adults will lay their eggs, usually on the bark of trees, and when they hatch, the nymphs will crawl into the ground.”

There, the nymphs mature, feeding on the roots of trees and other plants; Keck says this behavior rarely causes damage to plants in Texas. How long they remain underground varies significantly, with annual cicadas spending two to five years below the surface and periodical cicadas remaining there for much longer, either 17 or 13 years depending on the species.

Alabama has more than 20 species of annual cicadas, meaning they appear each summer.

The appearance of cicadas are a boon to local predators and other animals. They serve as a repast for everything from birds to snakes to foxes, racoons and opossums.

Occasionally, they may be munched on by pets, but no real worries there. Fluffy the cat or Fido the dog may get upset stomachs from noshing on them, but that’s about the extent of any discomfort or problems.

Following are some cicada facts from the Cicada Safari.org website:

Cicadas emerge after the soil temperature exceeds 64 degrees, which is usually in mid May.

Only male cicadas sing, through sound-producing structures called tymbals on either side of the abdomen under the wings.

Cicadas do not eat solid food but do drink fluids to avoid dehydration.

Cicadas do not sting, bite or carry diseases.

Periodical cicada years are beneficial to the ecology of the region: Their egg-laying in trees is a natural pruning that results in increased numbers of flowers and fruits in the succeeding years; their emergence from the ground turns over large amounts of soil; after they die their decaying bodies contribute a massive amount of nutrients to the soil.

Periodical cicadas are often incorrectly called locusts. Locusts are grasshoppers, and cicadas are more closely related to aphids than grasshoppers.

