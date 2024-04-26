Indicted GOP lawmakers get a pass. But vote to repeal abortion ban and see what happens

Senate President Warren Petersen has rejected a Democrats’ call for indicted Sens. Jake Hoffman and Anthony Kern to be removed as chairmen of two key Senate committees.

“The Senator and his colleagues in the Democrat party seem to have forgotten our citizens are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and they have the right to due process,” Petersen said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

“Not one of our members has been convicted of any crimes, nor any ethics violations, prompting the necessity of any punishment.”

So, let’s review.

Felony charges? Fine. Vote wrong? Be gone!

The Senate Judiciary Committee will now be run by Kern, a fake elector awaiting trial on nine felony charges of fraud, forgery and conspiracy. On the upside, he’ll have a bird’s-eye view of the inner workings of Arizona’s courts.

The Senate Government Committee, meanwhile, will be run by Hoffman, who stands accused of the same crimes, committed in an effort to essentially overthrow the government by casting his non-existent electoral vote for the guy who didn’t win the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, in the House, Republican Rep. Matt Gress was summarily kicked off the House Appropriations Committee this week for the high crime of voting with Democrats to repeal the state’s 1864 near total ban on abortion.

Felony charges issued by a state grand jury? No problem.

Failing to toe the party line? Traitor begone!

Indicted lawmakers were removed in the 1990s

Of course, there is precedent for suggesting that people charged with crimes should not be in leadership positions in the Arizona Legislature.

When seven Arizona legislators were indicted in the AZScam corruption scandal in 1991, then-Senate President Peter Rios, a Democrat, immediately stripped the two who chaired Senate committees from their leadership posts.

Then-House Speaker Jane Hull, a Republican, removed the five indicted House members from their committee assignments, appointed an ethics committee to investigate and suggested that they resign.

“The House will stand ready to do whatever is necessary to protect the integrity of the body,” she said at the time.

The Senate, it seems, is more interested in protecting its pals.

I won’t be holding my breath awaiting an investigation into the ethics into Hoffman and Kern.

Forge signatures? Fine. Vote wrong? Insurrection!

Heck, I’m still waiting for House Republicans to consider the ethics of Republican Rep. Austin Smith, who ran for the hills last week when he was accused of forging signatures to get on the July 30 ballot.

Rather than going to court and defending against the accusations he claims are bogus, Smith withdrew from the race.

Curiously, no one in the House has called for an ethics investigation of Smith.

But Assistant Minority Leader Oscar de los Santos and Rep. Analise Ortiz, both Democrats, have been hit with ethics complaints for leading what Republicans called “an attempted insurrection” after a failed attempt to repeal the 1864 abortion law on April 10.

Directing chants of “shame, shame” at Republicans apparently warrant an ethics investigation. Claims that a legislator forged his nominating petitions or charges that two others engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow an election?

Apparently, no investigation is warranted.

Rep. Biggs escapes: Despite role in fake elector scheme

Meanwhile, here’s Petersen, in defense of Hoffman and Kern.

“Unlike some people, we will not base questions of justice on political party,” he said.

No really, he said that.

Kern once said indicted should be removed

Some would suggest that Hoffman and Kern ought to resign, that it’s bad form to make laws for other people to follow when you stand accused of criminal activity. That perhaps our leaders ought to be held to a higher standard.

It wasn’t all that long ago that a state legislator was talking about changing the law to allow a county board of supervisors to oust an elected county assessor or treasurer who is indicted, though I could find no bill ultimately filed.

The idea was inspired by Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who couldn’t be removed from his elective post in 2019 despite being indicted on charges he ran an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands.

“I think it’s kind of preposterous that (with) an elected official there’s no way to remove them,” the lawmaker told Capitol Media Services’ Howard Fischer at the time.

“If you’re an elected official … you should be leading by example.”

The lawmaker’s name?

Then-Rep. Anthony Kern.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at @laurierobertsaz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indicted fake electors get a pass, while other lawmakers get the boot