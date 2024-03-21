Indicted Franklin soccer coach to soon appear in federal court on new charges

Gabrielle Chenault , Nashville Tennessean
Former Franklin soccer coach Camilo Campos who was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on more than 30 counts of sex-related charges has now been asked to appear in federal court on additional charges.

Campos was first arrested in July 2023 after a restaurant worker found videos on his phone that showed him raping unconscious boys between the ages 9 to19.

Defense attorney James Elkins helps his client Camilo Hurtado Campos sit in the courtroom before a motion hearing to dismiss an arrest warrant in his case at the Williamson County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Franklin, Tenn. Campos a former Franklin soccer coach is accused of drugging and raping a dozen young boys from the ages of 9 to 17. (Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean)

He was indicted in early March on 30 charges including:

  • 17 counts of rape

  • Six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

  • Four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

  • Sexual exploitation of a minor with possession of more than 50 images and videos of minors

  • Possession of marijuana

  • Possession of cocaine

Campos, who allegedly also uses the names Arturo Lopez and Hurtado Camilo Campos, has now been asked to appear in federal court on new charges including:

  • Four counts of producing interstate commerce of child pornography

  • One count of receiving interstate commerce child pornography

  • One count of knowingly possessing a stolen legal permanent resident card, a resident alien card and social security card

  • One count of knowingly possessing a forged, counterfeited or falsely made legal permanent resident card, a resident alien card and social security card

A date has not yet been made for his court appearance on these charges.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Indicted Franklin coach Camilo Campos to get new federal charges