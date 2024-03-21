Indicted Franklin soccer coach to soon appear in federal court on new charges
Former Franklin soccer coach Camilo Campos who was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on more than 30 counts of sex-related charges has now been asked to appear in federal court on additional charges.
Campos was first arrested in July 2023 after a restaurant worker found videos on his phone that showed him raping unconscious boys between the ages 9 to19.
He was indicted in early March on 30 charges including:
17 counts of rape
Six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
Four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Sexual exploitation of a minor with possession of more than 50 images and videos of minors
Possession of marijuana
Possession of cocaine
Campos, who allegedly also uses the names Arturo Lopez and Hurtado Camilo Campos, has now been asked to appear in federal court on new charges including:
Four counts of producing interstate commerce of child pornography
One count of receiving interstate commerce child pornography
One count of knowingly possessing a stolen legal permanent resident card, a resident alien card and social security card
One count of knowingly possessing a forged, counterfeited or falsely made legal permanent resident card, a resident alien card and social security card
A date has not yet been made for his court appearance on these charges.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Indicted Franklin coach Camilo Campos to get new federal charges