Indicted Franklin soccer coach to soon appear in federal court on new charges

Former Franklin soccer coach Camilo Campos who was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on more than 30 counts of sex-related charges has now been asked to appear in federal court on additional charges.

Campos was first arrested in July 2023 after a restaurant worker found videos on his phone that showed him raping unconscious boys between the ages 9 to19.

Defense attorney James Elkins helps his client Camilo Hurtado Campos sit in the courtroom before a motion hearing to dismiss an arrest warrant in his case at the Williamson County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Franklin, Tenn. Campos a former Franklin soccer coach is accused of drugging and raping a dozen young boys from the ages of 9 to 17. (Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean)

He was indicted in early March on 30 charges including:

17 counts of rape

Six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Sexual exploitation of a minor with possession of more than 50 images and videos of minors

Possession of marijuana

Possession of cocaine

Campos, who allegedly also uses the names Arturo Lopez and Hurtado Camilo Campos, has now been asked to appear in federal court on new charges including:

Four counts of producing interstate commerce of child pornography

One count of receiving interstate commerce child pornography

One count of knowingly possessing a stolen legal permanent resident card, a resident alien card and social security card

One count of knowingly possessing a forged, counterfeited or falsely made legal permanent resident card, a resident alien card and social security card

A date has not yet been made for his court appearance on these charges.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Indicted Franklin coach Camilo Campos to get new federal charges