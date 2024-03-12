Tennessee grand jury indicts soccer coach accused of filming himself raping boys

A former Franklin soccer coach has been indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on more than 30 counts of sex-related charges after investigators say he targeted children who played on his team dating back to 2012.

Camilo Campos was first arrested in July after police said videos found on his phone showed him raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9-19.

Campos left his phone at a Franklin pizza restaurant, and an employee opened the phone to contact its owner and discovered the videos, setting the whole case in motion.

Campos was connected with the phone when he returned a day later to retrieve it. According to an arrest affidavit, he admitted to police that the phone was his.

"Detective Andrea Clark obtained a search warrant after learning the identity of the suspect and observing several videos of Mr. Campos engaging in sexual activities with minors," the affidavit states.

Campos' indictment outlines 31 charges, including:

17 counts of rape

Six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Sexual exploitation of a minor with possession of more than 50 images/videos of minors

Possession of marijuana

Possession of cocaine

After his arrest, Franklin police called Campos' case one of the community’s most “disturbing and egregious” child sex abuse cases.

Detectives said the coach would visit neighborhood hangouts and recruit children to play on his team, gain their trust and then abuse them.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle Tennessee soccer coach indicted on 31 child sex charges