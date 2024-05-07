Indianapolis apartment fire that displaced 12 children ruled an arson

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire investigators are probing a blaze that erupted at an apartment building early Tuesday morning after they determined the flames were intentionally set.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called about a car on fire in a carport shortly before 2:45 a.m. at a complex on the northeast side of the city. A resident told firefighters they woke up to see their car on fire and quickly left the building.

Later Tuesday morning, officials said investigators ruled the case as arson.

Responding crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department encountered “heavy fire and smoke” at the two-story residence building in the 5800 block of Cedar Stone Court.

One occupant inside the residence was assisted out of the building by a firefighter. All others had exited the residence before the fire crews’ arrival.

A Lawrence firefighter suffered a slight injury in the two-alarm fire. They were taken to Community Hospital North to undergo an evaluation.

Fire officials said the flames came under control at 3:28 a.m., about 45 minutes after the initial calls for help. Officials gave the all-clear at 4:18 a.m.

The fire displaced three families, including three adults and a dozen children. The American Red Cross and Fire Department’s Victims Assistance unit are working with the apartment management to obtain shelter.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Apartment fire on northeast side of Indianapolis ruled an arson