Indiana voter registration ends April 8. Here’s what you need to know to register to vote

If you're planning to vote in the upcoming primary election, the deadline to register is a week away.

Here's everything you need to know about voter registration in Indiana.

What are the deadlines to register?

You must register to vote at least 29 days before the election in which you want to vote, so that means the deadline for the 2024 primary election is the end of the business day on Monday, April 8.

When is Indiana primary election 2024?

The Indiana primary election is on May 7. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.

How to register to vote in Indiana

The state of Indiana has a website where you can check your voter registration status, update it, or register to vote for the first time. That voter portal is indianavoters.in.gov.

You can also call or visit your county's voter registration office. Paper forms can also be found at township trustee offices and at branches of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. In Marion County, public library branches also have forms.

To register to vote, you must:

Have a valid Indiana Driver's License or Indiana State Identification Card.

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election.

Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the next election.

Not be currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

What is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot?

If you need an absentee ballot, you need to submit an application.

You can find the application on the Secretary of State's website. You can also pick up an application in person at your county election office, or call and ask for one to be mailed to you. Or, you can apply online at indianavoters.in.gov.

Because of a new state law that Gov. Eric Holcomb signed in 2023, you must include with your application a form of identification.

This requirement can be satisfied by a photocopy of your government-issued photo ID, or writing one of these four numbers on your application: Indiana driver's license number, Indiana ID card number, unique voter identification number or the last four digits of your social security number.

You can hand deliver, mail, email or fax your application to the county election office, but the office must receive it no later 11:59 p.m. on April 25.

