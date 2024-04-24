Indiana-based airline opens flight school at the home of the Tuskegee Airmen

Republic Airways is spreading its flight training program to Tuskegee University, Alabama.

The Indianapolis-based airline’s Leadership in Flight Training (LIFT) Academy has partnered with the historically Black university to open a flight school for aspiring commercial pilots.

Tuskegee University Flight School offers a comprehensive course that includes classroom instruction and hands-on flight training.

A group of students from Washington Irving Neighborhood School in Indianapolis pose Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in front of a poster which shows the single photograph taken of the pilots in the 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the Tuskegee Airmen, after their win at the first-ever United Sates Air Force Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949. "They were the first Top Guns," Reginald DuValle, president of the Indianapolis Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., said. "What would we as a society be like if we all knew that the first top guns were Black?"

With an investment of $27 million for aircraft and the creation of 35 full-time aviation-related jobs, the initiative seeks to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while providing students with career opportunities in commercial aviation, the company said.

What career training will LIFT Academy provide?

Upon finishing the four-year program, students get a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Science from Tuskegee University and a private pilot license, having completed 120 credit hours.

An 18-month certificate curriculum tailored for non-degree students and requiring up to 39 credit hours will allow those outside of Tuskegee University to access training for a career in aviation.

The school provides affordable flight training and builds on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. The legendary African-American military pilots who fought in World War II were educated at Tuskegee University – then Tuskegee Institute.

A look inside a training room for two pilots and an instructor Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, inside Republic Airways' training center that offers various levels of flight simulation.

Tuskegee is the latest university to partner with LIFT Academy, which also has collaborations with Indiana Wesleyan University, Purdue University Global and Ivy Tech Community College.

LIFT Academy, headquartered at Indianapolis International Airport, integrates its flight training with their academic curricula, enabling students to pursue bachelor's and associate degrees in aviation science while also pursuing commercial pilot licenses.

Upon graduation, program alumni have a clear pathway to full-time careers with Republic Airways.

The airline’s parent, Republic Airways Holdings Inc., founded the commercial aviation pilot school to provide students instruction from experienced pilots. The curriculum combines flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training.

LIFT Academy also offers an aviation maintenance technician apprenticeship program.

