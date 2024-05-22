Indian election casts spotlight on Modi look-alikes

STORY: Do these men look like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Muslim electric-rickshaw driver Rashid Ahmed is fondly called "Our Modi" in his Delhi neighborhood, while Jagdish Bhatia runs a real-estate business in the capital.

Both have featured in the Bharatiya Janata Party's political campaigns for their striking resemblance to Modi, who's seeking a third consecutive term in general elections.

:: Rashid Ahmed, Electric-rickshaw driver

“I have been like this from the beginning but since Modi has become prime minister, there has been more discussion of it. People say, 'Look, we have our own Modi here and the other one is there.'"

Ahmed is a celebrity in his neighborhood and is fondly called 'Modi uncle’ by the local children, many of whom he drives to school everyday.

He also attends BJP rallies as Modi's look-alike, exciting those in the crowd who initially mistake him for the prime minister.

Such events can earn him about 1,000 rupees - $12 - about what he gets a day from driving his rickshaw.

Critics have often accused Modi and his government of targeting the minority Muslim community, to which Ahmed belongs.

Modi has denied such accusations, saying he does not oppose Islam.

Ahmed defends the prime minister.

“The Prime Minister will listen to everyone, the good and the bad. It is the people lower down who do wrong things, discriminate on the basis of religion and disgrace the party.”

Another Modi look-alike is Jagdish Bhatia, who belongs to a spiritual sect independent of any religion.

The 68-year-old accentuates his similarity to Modi by altering his clothing style to match.

But unlike Ahmed, he does not accept money for attending BJP rallies.

Since he likes Modi's vision, he considers the task a "social service."

::Jagdish Bhatia, Businessman

“I really like the way Modi works, the things he did for the development of the country and decisions he took that no previous governments had taken. I like his working style and his vision for the country and that is why I like to be of some use to the party.”