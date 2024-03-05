Independent senator Kyrsten Sinema will not seek re-election in Arizona

<span>Kyrsten Sinema in Washington DC in May 2023. </span><span>Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images</span>
The Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Tuesday that she will not run for re-election this year.

“I love Arizona and I am so proud of what we’ve delivered. Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, and working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said in a video shared on X.

The now independent senator won her seat in 2018 as a Democrat. She was the first non-Republican to win a Senate seat for Arizona since 1994. She’d go on in December 2022 to announce her leave from the Democratic party to become an independent.

