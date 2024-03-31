Independence police: Man dies after he ‘fell down a cliff’ Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway into the death of a man believed to have fallen down a cliff Sunday morning, Independence police reported.

Police were called to the area beneath Rockside Road bridge, not far from Brecksville Road around 11:25 a.m. after a 28-year-old man’s family called authorities.

In a 911 call released to Fox 8, a caller could be heard saying: “My brother fell down the cliff. He’s bleeding and he’s hurt. He’s not responding.”

Donel Clayton was rescued after sustaining serious injuries and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center via Metro Life Flight, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway but police said Clayton “succumbed to the injuries sustained after he apparently fell down a cliff.”

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

