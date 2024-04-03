Incumbent Velez faces three challengers in Paterson 5th Ward council race

PATERSON — Luis Velez played the role of the attack-dog challenger the first time he ran for the City Council, repeatedly criticizing the incumbent’s performance in 2012.

Velez lost that race but continued his outspoken criticism of then-Councilman Julio Tavarez during the four years after the election — and then won the 5th Ward seat in 2016.

Now, as an eight-year incumbent, Velez is running for reelection on May 14 against three challengers. But none of the men looking to oust Velez is taking aim at the current councilman’s performance.

One opponent, David Soo, simply said he doesn’t think Velez has addressed the city’s issues well enough. Another candidate, Sebastian Mejia, cited one vote by Velez that he took exception with: the incumbent’s opposition to televising council workshop meetings.

Paterson Councilman Luis Velez speaks at the Reimagining Justice and Paterson Healing Collective office in Paterson, NJ on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

“That means I must be doing something good,” Velez said when asked about his opponents’ lack of attacks. “They’re not going after me because they don’t have a basis for going after me.”

The third challenger in the race, Jeyss Abreu, could not be reached for comment for this story. Abreu has lost his three previous bids for public office, having run for council in 2022 and 2018 and school board in 2019, finishing far behind the winners each time.

Vacant properties into housing, more violent crime

Velez — who won with 60% of the 5th Ward vote in 2020 and 52% in 2016 — has prided himself on being what he called a “man-in-the-street” leader. Over the years, he built a reputation for calling city police officials at all hours of the night to pass along residents’ complaints.

The councilman cited among his accomplishments the repaving of 5th Ward streets and the conversion of vacant properties into housing. A significant portion of the new apartments built in the 5th Ward have been by Velez’s own landlord, Paterson’s most prominent developer, Charles Florio.

The 5th Ward has endured an increase in violent crime in recent years. Velez has asserted that the crimes often involve people from other parts of Paterson or out-of-towners passing through the 5th Ward, which he noted sits at the center of the city.

Velez ran for mayor in 2022, taking on his once-and-future ally, Andre Sayegh. Some political figures speculated that Velez was trying to help Sayegh by siphoning Latino votes from the mayor’s closest rival, Councilman Alex Mendez.

Velez finished last among five mayoral candidates and quickly reestablished his alliance with Sayegh, frequently backing the administration’s platform.

Mejia an outspoken activist over DeJesus controversy

This is Soo's first time running for public office and Mejia’s second. Mejia ran unsuccessfully for the Paterson Board of Education in 2017.

During the past two years, Mejia has been among the most outspoken activists criticizing city officials over their handling of the disappearance of Felix DeJesus, who went missing after being released from police custody on Feb. 2, 2022.

Sebastian Mejia is running for 5th Ward council seat in Paterson.

Mejia said the DeJesus controversy prompted him to attend almost every Tuesday night City Council meeting and convinced him that Paterson’s residents weren’t getting adequate representation from their elected officials. At one point in 2022, Mejia began video-recording the workshop meetings because the city wasn’t doing it.

“I’m running to give the people a different option and present them with a new generation of leadership,” he said.

Mejia said he wants to bring “new ideas” to city government, including the use of recycled tires for street pavement, brighter streetlights to prevent crime, and the expansion of programs like the Financial Empowerment Center to help residents improve their personal finances.

Soo a grassroots champion of Great Falls park

Soo, meanwhile, noted his experience years ago on various public entities in Paterson as part of his qualifications for the council job, including the zoning board, Urban Enterprise Zone and Historic Preservation Commission.

Soo was among the grassroots champions of the Great Falls National Historical Park and filed a lawsuit that prevented high-rise apartments from being built on land near Hinchliffe Stadium. The candidate bemoaned the “volatile” conduct of Paterson’s elected officials at council meetings.

David Soo is running for the 5th Ward council seat in Paterson.

“We should be debating the issues, not each other,” he said.

Soo asserted that Paterson has the worst public transit access among New Jersey’s largest cities, saying he would try to convince transportation officials to include a one-seat ride for Paterson rail passengers as part of the massive Gateway train project. He also said he would fight to get two new train stations built in Paterson, even though the city’s existing station has among NJ Transit’s lowest ridership numbers.

“If you build it, they will come,” Soo said of new rail hubs in Paterson.

He also said Paterson needs to do a better job handling the influx of new residents from the surge of apartment construction and that the city ought to do a performance audit of its municipal services.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 3 challenge incumbent Velez in Paterson 5th Ward council race