Incumbent Camuel wins handily in KY House District 93 race over challenger Ritter

State Rep. Adrielle Camuel, D-Lexington, convincingly defeated challenger Sarah Ritter in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Kentucky House District 93, , according to unofficial results.

Camuel received approximately 73% of the 2,735 casted votes, handily beating Ritter 1,985-750, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results. Camuel also received approximately 74% of the absentee ballots cast.

No Republican filed to run in the district this year, meaning Camuel will retain her seat in the state House of Representatives.

Camuel has been serving the 93rd District since 2023 when she won a special election as a first-time candidate. The special election was called after Rep. Lamin Swann died while in office in May 2023.

Camuel is a former administrative specialist for Fayette County Public Schools. She previously said her experiences have helped her understand the struggles people of all ages in the 93rd District face.

Camuel previously said the three issues she’s most focused on next term are ensuring access to comprehensive health care, including reproductive choices and elder care services; addressing the challenge of affordable housing, and protecting and adequately funding public education, including universal preschool.

“It is important to note that these are needs on the most-basic of levels. People want financial security, control over their own bodies, great schools for their kids, and to age with dignity and respect,” Camuel previously said.

The southern Fayette County district includes several neighborhoods along Tates Creek Road. It leans heavily Democratic, as voters in that area voted for President Joe Biden by 17 points over Donald Trump in 2020.

Camuel received the Herald-Leader’s endorsement for the election.

