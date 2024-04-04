Up to an inch of light snow expected Thursday morning in Milwaukee area. Rain-snow mix through evening

Pedestrians make their way through the rain and snow mix across North Broadway Street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Light snowfall is likely Thursday morning in southern Wisconsin, with a scattered mix of rain and snow possible through the evening.

An inch or less of slushy snow will accumulate, the National Weather Service in Sullivan said. Snow is most likely before noon, when temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday night through Saturday, dry weather is expected. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday.

This latest round of snow follows the system that dropped widely varying amounts on southeast Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday. While Milwaukee and Port Washington saw under an inch of accumulation, Madison saw 5-6 inches and Waupun had 7-8 inches.

