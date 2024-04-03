Latest snow and rain totals across Wisconsin from the week's storm

Pedestrians make their way through the rain and snow mix across North Broadway Street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

In addition to an election and Brewers Opening Day, Wisconsin experienced some wild weather across the state yesterday, ranging from heavy snow across central and northern Wisconsin to over 1.5 inches of rain in Milwaukee.

Precipitation continued overnight and into Wednesday in many places, including Milwaukee, which saw a wintery mix Wednesday morning and continues to see rain.

Expected snowfall for Wisconsin from Wednesday, April 3 to Thursday, April 4.

Snow is expected to continue through Thursday evening in some places, with 6-10 inches possible in far-northern Wisconsin near Hurley, 2-4 inches in Madison and just a trace in Milwaukee, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the most recent snow and rain totals from across the state.

Snow is seen piled up on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. A winter storm system that began on Tuesday is expected to drop 8-12 inches of snow through Thursday.

How much did it snow in La Crosse, Madison and other Wisconsin cities since Tuesday afternoon?

Here are the most recent Wisconsin snow totals, according to NWS data:

La Crosse: 14.2 inches

Barre Mills: 11.5 inches

Stoddard: 11 inches

Eagle River: 8.8 inches

Viroqua: 7.6 inches

New Glarus: 7.1 inches

Oconto: 7 inches

Rhinelander: 7 inches

Green Bay: 6.2 inches

Pardeeville: 6 inches

New Franken: 5.8 inches

Plover: 5.2 inches

Madison - Maple Bluff: 4.1 inches

Oconomowoc: 3.5 inches

Janesville: 3.4 inches

Sussex: 2.9 inches

Germantown: 0.5 inches

West Allis: 0.5 inches

Union Grove: 0.3 inches

Mark Langworthy (left) of Middleton gets a little help with an umbrella from Larry Rasmussen, of Madison as the rain comes down before the Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

How much did it rain in the Milwaukee area last night?

Here are the most recent rainfall totals for the Milwaukee area, according to the NWS volunteer monitoring service:

Saukville: 2.07 inches rain, trace of snow

Mequon: 1.9 inches rain, trace of snow

New Berlin: 1.85 inches rain, 0.3 inches snow

West Allis: 1.67 inches rain, 0.5 inches snow

Milwaukee: 1.66 inches rain, 0.1 inches snow

Wauwatosa: 1.63 inches rain

Brookfield: 1.55 inches rain

Brown Deer: 1.48 inches rain, trace of snow

Racine: 1.26 inches rain

Greendale: 1.22 inches rain, 0.2 inches snow

Pleasant Prairie: 0.71 inches rain

Kenosha: 0.62 inches rain

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it rain and snow in Wisconsin last night?