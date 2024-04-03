Latest snow and rain totals across Wisconsin from the week's storm
In addition to an election and Brewers Opening Day, Wisconsin experienced some wild weather across the state yesterday, ranging from heavy snow across central and northern Wisconsin to over 1.5 inches of rain in Milwaukee.
Precipitation continued overnight and into Wednesday in many places, including Milwaukee, which saw a wintery mix Wednesday morning and continues to see rain.
Snow is expected to continue through Thursday evening in some places, with 6-10 inches possible in far-northern Wisconsin near Hurley, 2-4 inches in Madison and just a trace in Milwaukee, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the most recent snow and rain totals from across the state.
How much did it snow in La Crosse, Madison and other Wisconsin cities since Tuesday afternoon?
Here are the most recent Wisconsin snow totals, according to NWS data:
La Crosse: 14.2 inches
Barre Mills: 11.5 inches
Stoddard: 11 inches
Eagle River: 8.8 inches
Viroqua: 7.6 inches
New Glarus: 7.1 inches
Oconto: 7 inches
Rhinelander: 7 inches
Green Bay: 6.2 inches
Pardeeville: 6 inches
New Franken: 5.8 inches
Plover: 5.2 inches
Madison - Maple Bluff: 4.1 inches
Oconomowoc: 3.5 inches
Janesville: 3.4 inches
Sussex: 2.9 inches
Germantown: 0.5 inches
West Allis: 0.5 inches
Union Grove: 0.3 inches
How much did it rain in the Milwaukee area last night?
Here are the most recent rainfall totals for the Milwaukee area, according to the NWS volunteer monitoring service:
Saukville: 2.07 inches rain, trace of snow
Mequon: 1.9 inches rain, trace of snow
New Berlin: 1.85 inches rain, 0.3 inches snow
West Allis: 1.67 inches rain, 0.5 inches snow
Milwaukee: 1.66 inches rain, 0.1 inches snow
Wauwatosa: 1.63 inches rain
Brookfield: 1.55 inches rain
Brown Deer: 1.48 inches rain, trace of snow
Racine: 1.26 inches rain
Greendale: 1.22 inches rain, 0.2 inches snow
Pleasant Prairie: 0.71 inches rain
Kenosha: 0.62 inches rain
Wisconsin weather radar
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it rain and snow in Wisconsin last night?