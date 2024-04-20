I'm undocumented and in college. My story is more common than you think: It's the future.

As young Latinos are one of the nation’s fastest-growing populations in the United States, the time has come to show that we have the exact same career expectations, dreams and ambitions as our peers.

In Arizona, Proposition 308 is an opportunity for more students, regardless of immigration status, to access in-state tuition while demonstrating we belong in the education system and can access a path to grow and thrive. The legislation enables anyone who has lived in Arizona for two or more years and graduated from an Arizona high school to attend the state’s colleges.

Students who meet eligibility requirements can access affordable tuition and are eligible for financial aid, including grants, scholarships or tuition waivers.

My immigration status was a liability

Maria Leon on Election Day in 2022, when Arizona voters approved Proposition 308 allowing qualifying non-citizen Arizona high school graduates to receive in-state tuition at Arizona’s community colleges.

Before Proposition 308 passed in 2022, the uncertainty of my immigration status became a liability in the pursuit of education.

After graduating high school in 2015, I went to Paradise Valley Community College, a public community college in Phoenix. As a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, I had access to in-state tuition.

But two years later, the Justice Department announced the ending of DACA, the Obama-era program that allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country.

And in the spring of 2018, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a 2006 voter-approved law that restricted state-funded services and benefits, including in-state tuition, to people who have legal status.

Enrollment in Maricopa Community Colleges plunged 40% that fall.

U.S. immigration system fails: Defendants are excluded from the right to legal representation in immigration court. It's time to change that.

This led me to join Aliento, a local community organization that advocates for the well-being of undocumented, DACA and mixed immigration status families.

Aliento’s advocacy efforts contributed to the passing of Proposition 308 with campaigns that involved legislators, community members, friends, families and leaders.

I'm working to become a doctor. Undocumented students like me are the future.

After Arizonans approved Proposition 308, I was finally accepted into a competitive program.

As a proud Latina and a nursing student who struggled to enroll in college with the dream of becoming a doctor, I’ve learned the importance of organizations such as Aliento, using one’s own voice and joining conversations to ensure more young students receive opportunities like those that Proposition 308 provides.

How much does college really cost? Why the college application process isn't adding up for students – and how to help them

The 2021 American Community Survey found that more than 408,000 undocumented students are enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities, making up 1.9% of all college students in the country.

This estimate represents a decrease of 4% since 2019, when 427,000 undocumented students were enrolled.

Proposition 308 means hope for hundreds of students to pursue their dreams. It recognizes the value and potential of youth to build a stronger economic future for our state.

Since its passage, eligible students’ tuition has been reduced by more than 150% since the start of the 2023 spring semester.

Let's open more doors for students of all backgrounds

Expanding this access to higher education still faces many challenges, such as misinformation, discrimination, stereotypes and inequality.

This can only be remedied when community members rely on each other and work together with common goals for an inclusive education and the well-being of youth.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Therefore, we need the support of universities, colleges, legislators, media, fellow students and the general community to open more doors for students experiencing a disconnect between high school, college and noncollege education programs.

This can be done through outreach efforts to successfully raise awareness about the benefits and eligibility for in-state tuition, including scholarships from the likes of Helios Education Foundation, Arizona Community Foundation, the three state universities and Maricopa Community Colleges.

Maria Leon is a recipient of Arizona’s Future Fellowship of Aliento and an advocate for accessible and equitable higher education.

Empowering more students to enroll in college can translate into massive benefits to Arizona and our country.

It is our state’s effort to tackle society’s education challenges and provide pathways to success for students of all backgrounds.

Our goal is to solidify the progress that was made for students.

As more students fill classrooms and schools, more students can share their dreams and touch hearts with our stories, so that people know we belong in the United States, our country, and the opportunities it has to offer.

Maria Leon is a recipient of Arizona’s Future Fellowship of Aliento and an advocate for accessible and equitable higher education. This column was originally published in The Arizona Republic.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: My immigration status made college a challenge. It shouldn't be