Illinois to crack down on unregulated vaping products

Illinois lawmakers are looking to crack down on unregulated vaping products, and they could target gas stations to do it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t keep a clear list of products that are and are not approved. Lawmakers are pushing a bill that would require distributors of these products to verify if vaping products have FDA approval and make it clear to the retail stores.

The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, an advocacy group for gas stations across the state, is in favor of the bill. They argue it is not feasible for the gas stations to do the verification themselves.

