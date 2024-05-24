Illinois could cap inhaler costs

Users of inhalers in Illinois could see a price drop when they buy an inhaler.

A bill to cap the costs of a single-prescription inhaler to $25 a month cleared the Illinois House of Representatives. The bill’s sponsor says it would be a big help for people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Some lawmakers opposed to the legislation claim people would have to pay higher insurance premiums and drop more expensive inhalers that insurance would have covered.

Consumers wouldn’t see lowered inhaler costs right away. The bill would go into effect January 1, 2026.

