IHOP in Grand Chute catches fire; no injuries reported

GRAND CHUTE – No one was injured as the Grand Chute IHOP caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the Grand Chute Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to IHOP, 4101 W. Wisconsin Ave., for a report of a fire. Online emergency scanner accounts say the call came in shortly after 8 a.m.

According to the fire department, Outagamie County 911 dispatchers said restaurant employees reported seeing smoke in the restaurant and from an outside vent above the ceiling.

The first crews found a fire above the ceiling panels of the dining room. They extinguished the fire "within minutes," according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters located and extinguished other "pockets of fire," which burned a hole in the roof of the building, according to the fire department.

Although the fire was confined to one area of the restaurant, smoke filled the whole building. Fire crews were on scene for about 2½ hours.

In a Facebook message, the Grand Chute Fire Department said the building only has a small area protected by fire sprinklers, with the affected area not protected by it.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to the department.

Assisting at the scene were fire department units from the City of Appleton, the Village of Fox Crossing and the Town of Greenville.

