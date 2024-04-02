IDF commits to thorough and transparent probe of WCK workers' deaths

A view of the heavily damaged vehicle after the Israeli attacks target officials working ta the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK). Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are to conduct a thorough investigation "at the highest levels" into the deaths of seven aid workers of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid organization, spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has pledged.

"We are a professional military committed to international law. We are committed to examining our operations thoroughly and transparently," Hagari said in a video message in English posted on X.

"We will get to the bottom of this, and we will share our findings transparently," he pledged, adding that efforts would be made to prevent a recurrence. Hagari said he had spoken personally to WCK head José Andrés to express his condolences.

He paid tribute to WCK, noting that it had been one of the first organizations to assist Israel following the October 7 attacks mounted from the Gaza Strip. "The work of WCK is critical," he said. "They fulfil a vital mission of bringing food to people in need."

