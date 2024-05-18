IDEM: Elkhart County included in air quality alert

May 17—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has forecasted an Air Quality Action Day for Saturday for North Central and Northwest Indiana, including Elkhart County.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (Orange) in the following areas:

* North central Indiana, including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, Winamac and all other cities within the area.

* Northwest Indiana, including the cities of: Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, Valparaiso and all other cities within the area.

High temperatures are expected to reach the 80s on Saturday, which is well above seasonal averages for this time of the year — which combined with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a lake breeze, may lead to ozone levels increasing to unhealthy for sensitive groups. IDEM forecasted Air Quality Action Days indicate anticipated higher levels of ground-level ozone only. Other factors may affect overall air quality.

Hoosiers can visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to:

* View air quality information for all Indiana counties, including a state map of affected counties;

* Learn more about Air Quality Action Days and recommended actions;

* Learn more about ozone and fine particulate matter; and

* Sign up for air quality alerts.

Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions, wildfire smoke, industrial fires or lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground. IDEM forecasted Air Quality Action Days indicate anticipated higher levels of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter only. Other factors may affect overall air quality.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. (24-hours) on the specified date. Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.