Idaho man faced murder trial in death of his mom’s suspected killer. Here’s the verdict

An Ada County jury on Tuesday handed down a guilty verdict for a Nampa man who killed the suspect in his mother’s stabbing death.

Raul Cuevas, 32, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jesus Urratia. Cuevas could face life in prison for the slaying.

The jury acquitted Cuevas of a first-degree murder charge, which is defined as willful or premeditated killing. That charge is punishable by death.

Cuevas was arrested in March 2023 after Urratia was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station at Avimor, a planned community north of Eagle. One day earlier, the Nampa Police Department had identified Urratia as the suspect in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Michelle Luna, who was Cuevas’ mother.

According to previous Idaho Statesman reporting, Cuevas used the gas station phone to turn himself in to law enforcement after fatally stabbing Urratia.

Prosecutors asked 4th District Judge Jonathan Medema to take Cuevas, who has been out on bond, into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on July 23. Medema denied the request and said he did not feel Cuevas was a danger to the community or a flight risk.