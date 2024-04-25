Can you ID men who beat, rob Dayton street musician?

Apr. 24—A 74-year-old street musician was struck and knocked to the ground last week near Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton by three suspects who fled with his tip bucket and musical instruments.

Dayton police were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. April 17 to the intersection of East Monument Avenue and North Patterson Boulevard on a report of a robbery.

Bystanders found some of the stolen items nearby and returned them to the owner, police said.

One suspect is in custody, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the other two.

A video released by the Dayton Police Department shows the three suspects walking by. Detectives are seeking information about the pair on either side of the man wearing red pants in the middle, who was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call 937-333-1232 and ask to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).