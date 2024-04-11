Can you ID intruder who tries to sexually assault woman in Xenia?

Apr. 10—An older woman reportedly was awakened early Saturday by an intruder who tried to sexually assault her in Xenia.

A neighbor's home surveillance video captured the suspect — a tall, slender white man wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and tightly tied around his face, light-colored sweatpants and a paper medical mask — during the early morning hours peeping in windows in the "States" neighborhood off Colorado Drive, according to a Xenia Police Division incident report.

A Mississippi Drive resident reported the footage from 1:27 a.m. of a man walking around the property. Responding officers did not find the suspect.

A next-door neighbor later reported a knock at her door around 1:30 a.m. but said she was afraid and did not answer the door. After waiting a half hour she looked outside but did not see anyone and laid down on the couch, the report stated.

The resident woke up around 4:25 a.m. and saw a hall light on that wasn't before. She turned around and saw a "tall skinny man" standing inside the house a few feet away.

The man said he was going to rape her, when she began screaming and begged him not to. He took off her clothes, knocked her to the floor and removed his clothing and straddled her before he suddenly got up and said, "you won't call the cops," according to the report.

The property owner with surveillance video called police again just after noon to report additional footage at 4:07 a.m. of the same suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has home security video of him can contact Xenia police detective Chris Reed at 937-376-7209 or creed@cityofxenia.org.