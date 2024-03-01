How to ID and destroy the spotted lanternfly, one of Indiana's invasive species

If you haven’t already heard: Spotted lanternflies are invading Indiana.

The invasive insects have been spotted in multiple counties across the state with recent populations discovered in Elkhart, Porter and St. Joseph counties last fall.

Lanternfly eggs will hatch in the next couple months as spring arrives. The eggs are typically found on the Tree of Heaven, which is also invasive, but can be found on tree trunks and even the sides of buildings.

Hoosiers are more likely to spot the egg masses now that temperatures are getting warmer and people spend more time outside, so here are some ways to help stop the spread of the pesky insects.

Identify and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

The egg masses can be found on tree trunks and look like a smear of mud. Each egg mass can hold 30-50 eggs.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends scraping those off with a stick or some other tool and stepping on them to make sure the eggs don’t hatch.

Spotted Lanternfly egg masses carry even rows of many eggs. These invasive species can be found mostly on the Tree of Heaven. The USDA is asking Hoosiers to destroy any spotted lanternfly eggs or adults they spot.

DNR’s Kallie Bontrager has trained two Australian shepherds to sniff out the eggs. Que and Epic train nearly every day and can work to help determine if an area has an infestation.

DNR also asks Hoosiers to report and potential sighting of the eggs or insects.

How to report spotted lanternfly sightings

Any Hoosier spotting one of these invasive insects or egg masses can report it by contacting DNR’s Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology by calling 866-NO EXOTIC (866-663-9684) or emailing DEPP@dnr.in.gov.

Send along the location of the potential sighting, contact information so someone at the department can reach out, and take photos.

DNR is using insecticides to help control the population and keep it from spreading. Spotted lanternflies feed by piercing and sucking on a host tree, and if the tree has been treated, the insect will die.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Spotted lanternflies invading Indiana. Here's how to help