‘Iconic midcentury modern masterpiece’ for sale wows California market. See inside

A window wonderland with spectacular seaside views has landed on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for $12.5 million.

And it’s a rarity.

It’s called the Filaree House, and it’s a restored estate designed and built in 1973 by the prolific architect, Edward Fickett, whose work became famous following his death in 1999, the Los Angeles Conservancy reported.

This particular four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence sits on an acre lot, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and is a combination of vintage design and Fickett’s style.

“Restored, reenvisioned and celebrated as one of Edward Fickett’s most remarkable architectural creations, The Filaree House has received renovations that uphold the authenticity of the original details and design, honoring Fickett’s vision,” real estate agent Elizabeth Donovan said in a news release.

“An iconic Malibu midcentury modern masterpiece, The Filaree House blends the timeless design of yesteryear with modern luxury.”

The 4,200-square-foot home has numerous stand-out amenities throughout, but the one really remarkable feature is the walls of glass windows that create a luxurious connection with the crisp nature and beauty of Southern California.

“The gated driveway leads to the expansive approach and vestibule, where walls of glass unveil the grandeur of the double-level living room below, offering breathtaking vistas of the blue hues of the Pacific and vibrant sunsets,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Other features, per the listing, include:

Chef’s kitchen

Lawn

Swimming pool

Tennis court

Meditation garden

Fireplace

Study

“Completing the estate is a secondary A-frame structure that offers versatile space for an office or gym, while a renovated Airstream nestles below on one of the terraces,” the listing notes.

The listing is held by Donovan, an agent affiliated with the Pacific Palisades office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

