Husband shoots wife, then chases ambulance taking her to a hospital, Florida cops say

A man accused of shooting his wife was captured soon after — when he began chasing the ambulance rushing her to a hospital, according to police in Florida.

Devin Hansen’s motive for the pursuit has not been revealed, but his wife did not survive, St. Petersburg police in a news release.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 17, while the couple “from out of state” visited a home on 29th Avenue North in St. Petersburg, police said. The home belongs to relatives, according to Tampabay.com.

“They argued and he shot her. When emergency crews arrived, the suspect had already left the scene in a black Cadillac CTS,” police said.

“An officer rode in the ambulance as she was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront (Hospital in St. Petersburg) and later noticed a black Cadillac was following the ambulance on the interstate. Officers nearby tried to stop the Cadillac. It fled south and a pursuit was authorized.”

The Cadillac crashed into a pile of rocks in the 1400 block of 54th Avenue South, about 11 miles south of where the shooting occurred, police said.

Hansen, 28, was arrested and police did not report he resisted.

His wife, 35-year-old Yasmin Grijalva, was pronounced dead at Orlando Health Bayfront.

Hansen has been charged with first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and domestic battery (misdemeanor), police said.

Investigators have not revealed what prompted the argument that led to the shooting.

St. Petersburg is along Florida’s Gulf Coast, about 20 miles southwest from downtown Tampa.

