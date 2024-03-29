Husband accused of hiring friend to kill wife in Hockinson faces accomplice to first-degree murder charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who allegedly hired his friend to kill his wife on Saturday is officially facing first-degree accomplice to murder charges, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

James Rummell is also facing accomplice to first-degree burglary charges.

Interstate 5 southbound shut down for emergency bridge joint repair

Officials initially said on Monday that Rummell was taken into custody for making false statements. But police said that more charges were possible since he is now considered a murder suspect.

On Saturday, March 23, Lindy Rummell, 60, was found shot to death in her home and officials said her husband and two friends told police they found her dead with their truck stolen after returning home that evening.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday they got a tip about a potential suspect, which led to the arrest of Darrell Riley, 55, in Eugene on a temporary felony warrant for first-degree murder.

Police said it seems that James Rummell may have had Riley stage a burglary to murder his wife.

“There was some evidence from the person that provided the tip that there may be a link that he may have potentially on a murder-for-hire contact in order to do this,” Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. “Detectives are still working through that whole piece of it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.