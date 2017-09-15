Hurricane Irma's Tiniest Victims Are Getting Vital Help

They may have the smallest of cries, but these animals are receiving a huge outpouring of help.

Veterinarians at the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale are working round the clock to provide lifesaving care to hundreds of injured and displaced animals in Hurricane Irma’s wake this week, even if it means providing care without total power and water.

On Thursday alone, the facility ― which says it’s the highest-volume wildlife triage in the nation ― had received close to 70 new patients, adding to the near 300 animals already taken in.

View photos A burrowing owl is treated for a suspected injured wing at the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale. (humanesociety.org) More

“We’re doing as well as can be expected,” Deb Parsons-Drake, SFWC’s executive director, told HuffPost from the facility, which closed ahead of the storm as staff took several hundred animals to their homes to foster. When it reopened to incoming animals Wednesday, it did so with only two of its five buildings operating with running water and power.

“Fortunately, what we can tell, most of the injuries, the conditions are recoverable. They’re disoriented. They’re orphaned,” she said of their patients, which include a pair of brown boobies that were found disoriented while taking shelter on a container ship pulling into the Keys from Mexico.

View photos A baby squirrel is bottle-fed at the wildlife center. (humanesociety.org) More

“The more common cases that we’re getting in are the juveniles, the young squirrels, the young birds, that couldn’t sustain the wind. They were knocked out of their homes, knocked out of the trees, and so they are now orphaned,” she said.

Videos posted to the SFWC’s Facebook page show various orphaned babies being bottle-fed by the staff, including two raccoons.

“You can tell he’s been without mom for a very long time, probably for before the storm with how thin and dehydrated he was,” a worker said in one video that showed her feeding raccoons individually.

With the staff being unable to power up their X-ray machines and perform lab diagnostics, vets are treating the animals as if they have confirmed significant injuries, out of precaution, Parsons-Drake said.

View photos The South Florida Wildlife Center was forced to close ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall. It is still without power to some buildings. (humanesociety.org) More