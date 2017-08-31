Hurricane Harvey: Video shows human chain save elderly man from Texan flood waters

Footage has emerged of people forming a human chain to save an elderly man who was trapped in his car in Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters.

As the man's car began sinking into the flooded road in Houston, Texas, passersby jumped out of their cars to help.

They formed a human chain to pull the man to safety.

Stephanie Edward Mata, who filmed the rescue, told Mashable: "The people had no rope to get him out so they made a chain holding each other.

"They pulled the door open and one gentleman got ahold of him as they held on until they got him safe."

The elderly man was taken to hospital and later reunited with his son, CNN reports.

#Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. THANK YOU #HopeForHouston pic.twitter.com/M8aTACwHhc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 30, 2017

A picture of the rescue posted by local TV station ABC13 Houston was shared widely on Twitter, with the caption: "#Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. THANK YOU #HopeForHouston".

Harvey has left behind record flooding, killed at least 35 people and driven tens of thousands from their homes.

Smoke and explosions were reported at the Houston-area chemical plant which lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods.

The Arkema Inc plant in Crosby had been left without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.

One police officer was taken to hospital after inhaling fumes and nine others drove themselves to hospital as a precaution.