Hundreds search for missing 6-year-old boy in north-west Germany

Volunteers and police are continuing to comb the woods in north-western Germany for a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Monday evening.

The boy, Arian, disappeared on Monday evening from the town of Bremervörde. A massive search has been underway since then, and authorities say it remains too early to speak of an end to the effort.

Searchers set off fireworks overnight in hopes of helping find the boy, as he's always been interested in fireworks, while the fire brigade hung sweets and balloons in the woods near his family's home.

Volunteers have also placed wildlife cameras in the woods in hopes of spotting the child, who is reportedly autistic and does not always respond to being spoken to.

Low temperatures have raised concerns, as Arian went missing while wearing a sweater but no jacket or coat.

Police said on Wednesday that video of Arian was captured by a private surveillance camera in his neighbourhood at about 7:15pm (1715GMT) on Monday evening. The video showed Arian walking alone, confirming what his family have told authorities.

"The footage confirms all of the family's statements," said the police spokesman.

The video shows Arian waving and playing with a stick in the street before he quickly walks toward a small dirt road leads past a field into a wooded area, the spokesman said.

Searchers have also used drones and a helicopter in hopes of spotting the boy from the air, and also deployed a Tornado aircraft which took aerial photographs with a thermal imaging camera.

Police divers searched the Oste River near the house on Wednesday, while a sonar-equipped boat cruised the waters.

