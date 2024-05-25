Hundreds of power outages reported during severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania

Hundreds of people are without power as thunderstorms roll through the Western Pennsylvania area.

>>> LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms moving through Pittsburgh region Saturday afternoon

As of 3:40 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported that 1,262 of their customers had lost power. Some areas with the largest power outages were:

Baden - 168 outages

Economy - 32 outages

Fox Chapel - 280 outages

Ross Township - 693 outages

West Mifflin - 16 outages

Whitaker - 24 outages

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

As of 3:55 p.m., Penn Power was also reporting outages.

In Washington County, 173 Penn Power customers were without power.

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Track the showers, storms using our interactive radar Crash brings down power lines, shuts down part of McKnight Road Boy dead, another hurt after being hit by vehicle while biking home from local candy store VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts