Hundreds of people lose power in Houston Co.

HOUSTON COUNTY (WDHN) — Nearly 500 people in two eastern Houston County towns are without power.

A map from Alabama Power Company shows 472 people are without power in Ashford and 33 in Columbia.

Initial estimates show the power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. in both towns.

No reason was given for the outage. However, thunderstorms hit Houston County late Saturday night, possibly knocking out the power.

