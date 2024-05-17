Hundreds of HACC students graduate from Migrant Education program

(WHTM)– Student from across Pennsylvania gathered at HACC to graduate on Thursday.

Some students earned their high school diplomas through the Migrant Education program. The federally-funded program is designed for the children of migrants or young migrants who had their education interrupted.

Of the 300 graduates, 100 of them are heading into the workforce, military, and other colleges, with some earning scholarships.

“It’s not only about access, but also about success, that’s why we’re excited today these scholars are graduating to chart their own course in regards to their future here hoping in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin said.

Headphones were provided to the students’ families to hear the ceremony in one of four different languages.

