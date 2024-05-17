HumanKind Ministries new CEO familiar face to local nonprofits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries has a new CEO.

Dawn Shepler is taking the reins of the 135-year-old nonprofit that provides holiday assistance, shelter, and assistance to those experiencing housing insecurity.

“We put a great deal of emphasis on finding a strong organizational leader with regional experience, and Dawn was the perfect fit,” HumanKind Board Chair Scott Eilert said in a news release. “She has a true passion for our mission and understands that the only way to successfully serve our community is through partnering with our fellow nonprofit, civic and government leaders to make homelessness rare and non-reoccurring.”

Shepler is a familiar name among local nonprofit organizations. She was most recently executive director for the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition, which brought together leaders of local nonprofits, health care and behavioral health programs, education and law enforcement to help address mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. She is an Administration of Justice and Sociology graduate from Wichita State University and began her career as a parole officer for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“My admiration for HumanKind and its invaluable work started more than 20 years ago,” says Shepler. “I could see then that HK was an amazing partner with other nonprofits, providing resources and a continuum of care for our community’s high-needs populations. I’m thrilled today to become part of that continuing mission.”

Shepler takes over the role from LaTasha St. Arnault, who announced in February she would step down in June.

“In her six years at the helm of HumanKind, LaTasha launched a strategic, long-range campus plan to provide affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness,” Eilert said. “She oversaw the opening of The Studios, our 54-unit studio apartment complex providing short-term housing for individuals experiencing homelessness. Today, we are in the midst of a $10 million capital campaign to build a 30- to 40-unit complex for families, and we hope to break ground in the next year. LaTasha leaves an indelible legacy at HumanKind, and we are profoundly grateful for her leadership.”

Eilert says Shepler and the board will continue to focus on expanding affordable housing options and providing supportive services for those most in need in the community.

“As a board, we think Dawn is exactly the leader we need to engage with staff, donors, community partners and local governments to determine where and how HumanKind can continue to have the greatest positive impact as we forge a path forward,” says Eilert.

