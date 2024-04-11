Humane Society could move back to square one over land. Why is council opposed to deal?

Reality Check is a new Sun News series holding those in power accountable, shining a light on local issues, and answering readers’ essential questions. Have a question or concern we can answer? Email online@thesunnews.com.

The Grand Strand Humane Society may have to start its hunt for a new facility over for a third time.

Horry County Council has discussed changing the zoning of a parcel of land where the Grand Strand Humane Society is set to built its new shelter. Council members said they have felt “blindsided” by the animal shelter’s location.

The land along Piedmont Avenue is currently zoned as light industrial, which allows for animal services, but that could be changed.

Council Member Gary Loftus, whose district includes Piedmont Avenue, said he wants council members to consider changing the zoning to no longer permit animal services. The issue is expected to be placed on next the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee agenda

Jess Wnuk, the Grand Strand Humane Society director, said she feels this rezoning is being done specifically to prevent the animal shelter from being built and that she feels personally attacked by it.

“To seek additional action against the Grand Strand Humane Society when it was Horry County that created that zoning area makes it feel like we are targeted,” Wnuk said.

Loftus said he and other council members felt “blindsided.” In addition, a political connection regarding the donation of the land has some upset.

A resolution to show support for the new shelter location passed council in November and then was rescinded in January after neighbors complained.

The original resolution did not include the location, and Loftus said he and other members did not know the exact spot of the shelter until neighbors came to a council meeting in early January.

Wnuk said she also did not know the exact location when the November resolution was passed. Santee Cooper and the Grand Strand Humane Society were discussing potential land options but had not decided on one yet, Wnuk said.

In November, the Grand Strand Humane Society made a deal with Santee Cooper to build the shelter on an unused piece of land the utility company owns. This decision was met by angry neighbors as it would be built across the street from a small neighborhood.

In March, the land lease was approved by the South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee. Loftus said he did not know that it was going to the Humane Society.

Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland first told The Sun News about going to the Joint Bond Review Committee in January. Other news sites have also reported being approved by the committee is part of the process.

At the Horry County Council Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting on Tuesday, Al Allen said Loftus could bypass going through committees by working with county employees. This would allow rezoning to happen faster.

The shelter has been dealing with controversies over its location since last summer. It had planned to be built near a neighborhood in the Carolina Forest area, but after Horry County Council members said they would not approve it, the shelter pulled out of the deal.

The shelter has met with residents twice and tried to mitigate residents’ worries by hiring a new architectural agency.

Political favoritism?

Another part of the controversy is a personal relationship between the Grand Strand Humane Society President Lindsey Rankin and Santee Cooper Vice Chairman David Singleton. Singleton is a longtime time friend of Luke Rankin, Lindsey’s husband and South Carolina state senator, The Sun News reported.

Records show Singleton initiated the search last June for a suitable property at the request of Lindsey Rankin. Lindsey Rankin said she reached out to Singleton because of her relationship with him.

Loftus and residents of Waterside Drive have said they feel the Humane Society got the land because of political favoritism.

Santee Cooper had an independent law firm conduct an investigation into neighbors’ allegations about a potential conflict of interest and found no violations.