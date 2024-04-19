‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial

TechCrunch

Post News, a microblogging site that emerged in the days after Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition, is shutting down just a year and a half after launching in beta. Founder Noam Bardin, previously CEO of Waze, broke the news in a post on Friday. "A consumer business, at its core, needs to show rapid consumer adoption and we have not managed to find the right product combination to make it happen."