Huge jackpot win leaves Virginia lottery player in disbelief. ‘I burst into tears!’

A lottery player scored a huge jackpot prize — and couldn’t contain her emotions.

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” Michaeline Davis told the Virginia Lottery. “And then I burst into tears!”

But the $292,211 prize was the real deal, and it came after Davis played a jackpot game online. She tried her luck on The Lamp, which offers tickets ranging from 50 cents to $30, the lottery wrote on its website and in an April 22 news release.

As Davis was playing, she thought she won $100. But she was in for much bigger surprise.

“It’s been an extreme shock,” Davis said after discovering her six-figure win.

The lottery didn’t reveal how much Davis kept after taxes but said she wants to put her prize money toward bills. She lives in Strasburg, near Shenandoah National Park and a roughly 80-mile drive west from Washington, D.C.

It’s not the first time a jackpot win has left a lottery player emotional. Winners also have started crying in neighboring North Carolina and Maryland, McClatchy News reported.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

