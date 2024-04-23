Huge alligator parks itself on Florida Air Force runway, fights wildlife officials: Watch

An alligator parked itself on the tarmac of MacDill Air Force Base in the Sunshine State this week and blocked traffic until Florida wildlife law enforcement arrived, wrangled and removed it.

Not without a fight from the scaly beast though.

Photos posted on MacDill AFB's Facebook page Monday morning show the big alligator resting underneath a large plane in between its tires.

The base is in South Tampa northeast of the coastal city of St. Petersburg.

At first glance, the gator doesn't appear too large next to the aircraft's enormous wheels.

But when Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers arrive, video obtained by USA TODAY shows the massive gator out from underneath the plane with a colorful beach blanket draped over its head, it's size then understood.

Alligator fights Florida wildlife officers as they wrangle it

When one of the officers yanks the beach blanket off and begins to wrap a rope around the reptile's snout in an attempt to wrangle it, the reptile thrashes and flops about.

At one point, one officer is seen using her entire body weight to drag the reptile in an effort to continue to put more rope around the alligator's snout.

Alligator captured at MacDill AFB, released into nearby river

Eventually the team captured the beast and reportedly gave it a happy ending.

The alligator was released into the Hillsborough River, MacDill AFB posted on Facebook.

“Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base,” the post reads. “Special thanks to FWC for the assist.”

A large alligator walked onto the tarmac at MacDill Air Force Base south of Tampa, and parked itself until Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission arrived to remove it. Not without a fight though.

The base wrote the FWC believes the alligator was “pushed” out of its home by Elvis, an even larger alligator known in the area.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alligator wrangled on runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa: Watch