Hudson's site skyscraper reaches full height, is Detroit's 2nd tallest building

The new Hudson's site skyscraper in downtown Detroit has officially reached full height.

Construction crews on Wednesday hoisted a final steel beam to top off the tower at just over 681 feet.

Forever transforming the #Detroit skyline, the Hudson's Site commemorated a historic milestone as the final steel beam was raised at just over 681 feet atop the Tower, securing its place as Detroit's largest ground up development in the past 50 years. 🛠️🏗️



Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/KP9L8FabJl — Bedrock (@BedrockDetroit) April 11, 2024

Photos of the topping-off ceremony, shared on social media, show a small pine tree and a U.S. flag affixed to the beam, which also bears the name of the project's general contractor, Barton Malow.

The Hudson's site skyscraper, 1208 Woodward Ave., is now the second tallest building in Detroit, behind only the the 727-foot-tall Renaissance Center.

The overall $1.4 billion project is two new side-by-side buildings: the 49-story skyscraper and a wider 11- or 12-story "office block." The developer is Dan Gilbert's real estate firm Bedrock. It will have 1.5 million square feet of total space.

Exterior view of the development site of the former Hudson's department store looking northeast.

The office block building topped off two years ago and appears closer to full completion, with leasing officials actively seeking office and commercial tenants to fill it.

The skyscraper is expected to contain a 210-room ultra-luxury Edition Hotel and about 97 condominiums and apartments. Model units and the sales center for the condos will be at an offsite location, 1225 Woodward, and are expected to be ready in time for the April 25-27 NFL Draft in Detroit.

“The talent and dedication of Detroit’s tradespeople has been a driving force on the Hudson’s Site and integral to achieving this landmark project,” Dan Gilbert said in a statement Thursday. “We are proud of their individual contributions, that will make this a generational development and will surely enhance the city’s skyline for Detroiters and visitors for decades to come.”

The overall project broke ground in December 2017 on the former site of the J.H. Hudson department store, which closed in 1983 and was imploded in 1998.

The Hudson’s site at 1208 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Bedrock initially set out to finish the entire Hudson's site project in 2022, but construction ran longer than anticipated. Development officials have since given Bedrock a Dec. 31, 2024, deadline to reach "substantial completion," although time extensions — if necessary — are possible.

A Bedrock representative could not be immediately reached Thursday regarding the latest timeline for the skyscraper.

The design for the skyscraper underwent several changes after the groundbreaking. It was once planned to soar 912 feet and feature an observation deck — making it the tallest tower in Detroit and all of Michigan — before a scaling back of design plans shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

