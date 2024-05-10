In Howard 9,629 participated in early voting

May 10—Early voting in Howard County ended on Thursday, with 9,629 voters casting ballots, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The week of early voting was slow, but "very smooth," Howard County Election Director Guy Mickley said. "We did not have any issues."

Howard County has 209,519 active registered voters, as of April 28. Of that,120,966 are Democrats, 48,103 are Republicans, 38,466 are unaffiliated with any political party and another 1,389 are listed as "other." There are 570 voters registered with the Libertarian Party and 25 with the No Labels Party.

Early voting in the county was held in five locations. The last day saw the highest number of voters.

— Day 1: 1,050

— Day 2: 1,076

— Day 3: 737

— Day 4: 810

— Day 5: 1,148

— Day 6: 1,263

— Day 7: 1,353

— Day 8: 2,192

Mickley said local elections staff are "ready" for Tuesday's primary, which will be held 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All mail-in ballot drop boxes will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, 39,911 Howard County voters had requested a mail-in ballot, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

Early voting in the general election will be Oct. 24-31. Election Day is Nov. 5.