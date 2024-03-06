House overrides Beshear veto of source-of-income discrimination bill. Senate up next

Business was under way in the House chamber on the first day of the 2024 Kentucky General Assembly in Frankfort, Ky. Jan. 2, 2024

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky House of Representatives on Wednesday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of legislation about housing anti-discrimination, marking the chamber's first veto override vote of the 2024 session.

House Bill 18, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester, blocks city ordinances that would prohibit landlord discrimination against renters relying on federal housing assistance, including Section 8 vouchers.

Beshear vetoed the bill in Louisville on Tuesday.

"We should never make it harder for someone to obtain a roof over their head, a safe place to call home and that's exactly what this bill tries to do," Beshear said at an event at the Beecher Terrace apartments. "We should be working to help people and never to harm them. That's what my faith teaches me."

Louisville enacted an ordinance banning source-of-income discrimination in housing in 2020, and Lexington’s city council adopted a similar measure last month.

The House voted to override Beshear's veto with a 76-19, party-line vote. The measure now moves to the Senate for that chamber to consider overriding the veto.

