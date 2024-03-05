Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes bill in Louisville to block source-of-income discrimination bans

Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville Tuesday to veto HB 18, which would block Louisville and other local governments from prohibiting source-of-income discrimination in housing.

"We should never make it harder for someone to obtain a roof over their head, a safe place to call home and that's exactly what this bill tries to do," Beshear said at the event held inside Beecher Terrace apartments. "We should be working to help people and never to harm them. That's what my faith teaches me."

Beshear went on to say the bill would harm "those with disabilities, senior citizens, low-income families and our homeless veterans."

Louisville Metro Council member Phillip Baker joined Beshear at the Louisville Metro Housing Authority property to speak out against the bill. Louisville enacted an ordinance banning source-of-income discrimination in housing in 2020, and Lexington’s city council adopted a similar measure last month.

"Legislation such as House Bill 18 that allows housing discrimination based on income is not just unjust, but perpetuates systemic inequality," Baker said.

Beshear said he signed the veto on the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Frankfort and he hopes to honor King's life by "continuing his fight and the fight for civil and economic rights."

The march up to the Kentucky State Capitol by civil rights demonstrators, lead by Dr. Martin Luther King. By Bill Strode, The Courier-Journal. March 5, 1964

On Feb. 27, with Kentucky House and Senate approval, the measure was sent to Beshear's desk.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester, is aimed at maintaining the rights of property owners and combatting the "overreach of local government," he said previously.

But it has been met with fierce opposition by many Kentucky Democrats, who said it would allow for discrimination towards vulnerable populations and hurt local control.

Dotson pushed back against this in January.

"This is not a local control issue," Dotson told reporters then."This is a property rights issue. … I've been a proponent of local control from the very beginning, but at the same time this (anti-discrimination ordinances) infringes on individual property rights."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Louisville Metro Councilmember Phillip Baker, talked to members of the media before signing a veto against HB 18, which could block Louisville and other local governments from prohibiting source-of-income discrimination in housing. March 5, 2024

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also opposed the bill and said it would hurt local affordable housing efforts.

“We need to be doing everything at the local and state level to make it easier to access affordable housing, to make it easier to build affordable housing, to make it easier to build, renovate and develop housing,” Greenberg said at a press conference in February.

HB 18 is one of several bills in the Kentucky legislature that could impact Louisville's current laws.

The General Assembly will now decide whether or not to override Beshear's veto. The bill previously passed out of the House with a 75-20 vote and the Senate with a 25-11 vote.

Reach reporter Eleanor McCrary at EMcCrary@courier-journal.com or at @ellie_mccrary on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reporters Rebecca Grapevine and Hannah Pinski contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Beshear vetoes bill to ban source-of-income discrimination