House incumbent Rep. Kim Moser’s Northern KY GOP primary too close to call

The Republican primary between incumbent Rep. Kim Moser and Karen Campbell was still too close to call late Tuesday night, with Moser clinging to a slim lead.

First elected in 2016 to represent the 64th District in Kenton County, the Taylor Mill Republican had a 2 percentage point lead to Karen Campbell, according to unofficial results from Decision Desk HQ.

Closing in on midnight, the latest count showed Moser with an 84-vote lead over Campbell.

A former neonatal intensive care unit nurse and chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee, Moser has made public health-related policy a priority during her nearly eight years in office. She brings a more moderate voice within her party on some issues, including expanding Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and new moms.

Campbell, a real estate agent from Independence, calls herself a “lifelong Republican patriot.” If she wins the GOP nomination, she vows to “defend Constitutional liberties and be a voice against overreach of government mandates,” as well as protect “conservative traditional family values, the unborn, the Second Amendment and religious freedom.”

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democratic challenger Heather Crabbe in the November general election.

This story may be updated.