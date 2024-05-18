Hotter temperatures continue through the weekend

A very warm and even hot weekend is under way across the state. Today, temperatures climbed well above average for this time of year. Sunday will be the hottest day though as temperatures will be some of the warmest so far this year. Parts of southeast New Mexico are expected to make it into the triple-digits starting Sunday, with the Albuquerque Metro inching close to 90°. The downside is winds start picking up Sunday afternoon, gusting to as high as 40 mph.

Windier weather is on the way next Monday and Tuesday, when some areas could see 50 mph. A dry cold front will move in as well, cooling temperatures off only slightly into the middle of next week. It will still be a warm and dry rest of the week, with breezy to locally windy conditions each afternoon.

